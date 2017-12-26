Alice F. Goosley

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Thursday December 21, 2017, age 87. Predeceased by her husband John Goosley Jr., brothers Ed (Pat) and Joe Jeziorowski, sister Theresa (Ed) Mohney and daughter-in-law Peggy Goosley. She is survived by her children; John Goosley, Mary Ann Goosley, Chris Goosley, and Sue (Paul) Henshaw, grandchildren; Sean (Ola) Goosley, Brandon, Mitchell, and Tyler Henshaw, sister-in-law Estelle Jeziorowski, beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Alice was a devoted member of Nativity BVM Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She graduated from St. Ann’s Business School in Buffalo, NY. She worked at the Liberty Bank in Buffalo in Bonds and Securities. Alice retired from SUNY Brockport after many years as Head Administrative Assistant of the FSA.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday December 27th from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 28th at 11 AM in Nativity of the BVM Church, 152 Main Street, Brockport, NY 14420. Those wishing may contribute to Nativity BVM Church Building Fund in Alice’s name or to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (check written to “CDA Court Nativity of Our Lady #931”) care of Nativity Church.

