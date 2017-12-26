- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 2 days ago
Clarence L. “Dutch” “Cap” DeWaele
Kendall – Passed away peacefully On Tuesday December 19th, age 93.
Predeased by his wife Lois; son James ; sister, Mary (Palmer) Gaetano; son, Douglas Miller Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Janet; Daughters, Paulette (Carey) Lape, JoAnn (Mark) Whipple, Janet (Van) Huston; Rev. Karen (Garry McCaffery) Smith; Virginia Parker, Dale (Tim) Schmitt; Elizabeth (Daniel) Berry; son, Michael Miller; 20 Grandchildren, 18 Great grandchildren, Sisters; Beatrice (John) VanOrman; Shirley N. (Frank ) Semmelmayer; very close friend Bob Slocum and many Nieces & Nephews.
Dutch served in the 8TH Air Force as a flight mechanic with 35 missions over Germany durning WWII.
Friends may call Tuesday 4:00- 6:00 pm at Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave. Brockport. A Memorial Service Wednesday 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church 92 Main @ Erie Brockport, NY. Contributions may be made in Dutch’s memory to Kendall United Methodist Church P.O. Box 464, Kendall NY 14476 or Brockport United Methodist Church PO Box 247 Brockport New York 14420. Interment will take place in the spring.
