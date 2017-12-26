Donna Matla

Hilton – December 20, 2017; at age 78, after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Survived by her daughter, Lori Matla and incredibly loving friends, nieces, and nephews. Donna was a small business owner for over forty years and a member of the Hilton/Parma Chamber of Commerce.

Visitation to be held on January 4, 2018, from 5-7 PM at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton, followed by her Memorial Service at 7 PM. In memory of Donna, contributions can be made to the Open Door Mission or Mt. Carmel House.

