Fred M. “Crow” Byers

Kendall – Passed away on Saturday December 23, 2017 age 81. Predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Freida; 2 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his children; Dale (Angela), Paul (Eileen) and Lori Cole (Dan Pries), grandchildren; Bobby, Jessica (Mike), and Paige, great grandchildren; Max, Walter, Kiernan and Bentley, many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Fred served his country in the United States Navy.

Friends may call on Thursday December 28, from 4-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday December 29 at 11:30 AM in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 11 S. Main St., Holley, NY 14470. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Holley, NY.

