Gertrude M. Shemski

Hilton/Buffalo – December 23, 2017, age 82. Predeceased by the father of our children, George A. Shemski Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Heywood; son Theodore Shemski; & sister Dolores Marlatt. Survived by children, Susan (Brian) Ordway, George Jr. (Debbie), Casey, Joseph Shemski; two grandsons, Robert Sciolino Jr. & Daniel (Kerry) Sciolino; a niece, two nephews, many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be head on Wednesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Leo Church on Thursday at 10 am. Interment Parma Union Cemetery.