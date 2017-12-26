Don't miss
- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 2 days ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 2 days ago
- Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1Posted 2 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 weeks ago
- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 3 weeks ago
Gertrude M. Shemski
By Admin on December 26, 2017
Hilton/Buffalo – December 23, 2017, age 82. Predeceased by the father of our children, George A. Shemski Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Heywood; son Theodore Shemski; & sister Dolores Marlatt. Survived by children, Susan (Brian) Ordway, George Jr. (Debbie), Casey, Joseph Shemski; two grandsons, Robert Sciolino Jr. & Daniel (Kerry) Sciolino; a niece, two nephews, many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be head on Wednesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Leo Church on Thursday at 10 am. Interment Parma Union Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login