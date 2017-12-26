John “Jack” O’Donnell

Mumford/Fairport – Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Jack died peacefully after a long illness at age 87. Predeceased by his daughter, Mary Catherine. Survived by his sons, Michael (Barbara) and Mark; grandchildren, Sean, Katie, Alex and Reid; great-grandchild, Blaire Marie. Jack was a graduate of Caledonia Mumford High School and a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked for General Motors at Rochester Products for 40 years before retiring in 1988.

Friends may call Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at St. Pius the Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. from 11AM-12Noon. Funeral Mass immediately following 12noon at the Church. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA. 92057.