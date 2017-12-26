Don't miss
Linda Bell Krist
By Admin on December 26, 2017
Hilton – Dec. 14, 2017. Linda Bell Krist. She is survived by her loving family. Friends are invited to call TOMORROW/TUES. 5-8 PM at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc. 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass WED at 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment Mt. Albion Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Rochester Chapter, in Linda’s memory.
