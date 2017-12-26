Victor E. Kepler

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Friday December 15, 2017 at the age of 90 surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his son Michael Kepler, 4 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elaine; children Frank (Donna), Steven (Kathy) and Cindy (Randy) Dumas, daughter-in-law Marianne Kepler, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Victor was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and US Army Veteran. A talented jack-of-all-trades – if it was broken, Dad could fix it – he was always willing to share his talents with others. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his contagious laughter, and his quiet generosity.

Family will receive friends on Saturday December 30 from 3-5 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Celebration of Life will be held following calling hours at 5PM. Those wishing may contribute to Sandy Creek Seventh Day Adventist Church.