David E. Lynch
Spencerport/Hornell – Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 26. Predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Georgia L. Lynch; daughter in law, Karen Lynch. Survived by his children, Kathleen L. (Joseph) Rodriguez and David R. Lynch; grandchildren, Anthony J. (Erika), Alexander D. Rodriguez, Morgan E., Matthew E. Lynch; great grandchild, McKayla C. Rodriguez; brother in law, Stanley (Ann) Gay. To share a memory of David or send a condolence to the family visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
No visitation. David’s Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport on January 4 at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, please consider donation to, Ferris Goodridge Post 330, 691 Trimmer Road, Spencerport 14559 in David’s memory.
