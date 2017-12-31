- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 7 days ago
Eva E. Kinsey
Clarendon – Age 89, passed away on December 30, 2017.
Eva was predeceased by her husband John in 2011.
Eva is survived by her children, Laurel (Paul) Wagner, Donna (Michael) Lill, John (Christine) Kinsey, Linda (William) Logan and many more family members.
The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley, NY on Tuesday January 9th from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00pm. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday January 10th at 11:00am at the Albion Free Methodist Church, 25 S. Platt St. Albion, NY 14411. Interment will be held privately at Hillside Cemetery in Holley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Christian Services 275 Kenneth Dr., Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14623
To share a special memory of Eva, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
