Francis “Frank” Pitts
By Admin on December 31, 2017
Albion – Age 77, 12/29/17. Survived by wife Sandy; daughters Lori (Shawn Blake) Dixon, Lynn (Dan) Morse, Becki (Stacy) Spears; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a brother; 2 sisters; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be Saturday January 6th 1pm-3pm at the family home. Memorials to Hospice of Orleans or P.A.W.S. Arrangements are entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. Albion. To share a special memory of Frank, please visit www.christophermitchell.com
