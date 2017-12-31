Giuseppa “Giosa” Buonomo

Gates – Born: April 9, 1929 in Gaeta, Italy

Passed peacefully surrounded by her children on December 28, 2017.

Survived by her children Mary Jo (Pasquale) Lubrano, Vincenzo (Kimberly) Buonomo, and Pina Buonomo; grandchildren Paolo & Mauro Lubrano, Antonio & Giovanni Buonomo, Joseph & Bianca Cilento; siblings Anna Leccese and Vincenzo Criscuolo of Italy. Many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Predeceased by 1st husband, Salvatore DiBiase, 2nd husband, Antonio Buonomo, sisters Rosa Avallone, Esterina Birocchi and Carmela Criscuolo.

Friends may call (TODAY) Friday 4-7pm at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:30am at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Pius Tenth Building Fund in her memory.