Mary Patricia Hoppe (Crowley)
Ogden – Peacefully on December 26, 2017 at the age of 85. Mary is predeceased by her husband, John Hoppe; parents, John & Fernande Crowley: brother, Thomas (Velma) Crowley; sister in law, Cynthia Crowley; brother in laws, Robert Burgart, Robert Huttlinger, Donald Magin; nephew, James Magin. She is survived by her brothers & sisters, Nancy Huttlinger, Eileen Crowley Magin, John (Nancy) Crowley, Jr., Robert (Mary) Crowley, David Crowley, Ruth Burgart. To share a memory or send a condolence visit www.walkerbrotherfh.com.
Mary’s visitation will be on Tuesday, January 2 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 3 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. in Spencerport. Interment in St. Johns Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Spencerport Volunteer Ambulance, 116 Lyell Ave., Spencerport, NY 14559 in Mary’s name.
