- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 7 days ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 7 days ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 4 weeks ago
- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 4 weeks ago
Nora Margaret Studier
Brockport – Age 89, Passed away on Tuesday December 26, 2017. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 43 years, Elmer W. Studier. Survived by her daughters; Lynne Williamson and Lisa Studier, son; Chuck Studier and his wife Jane Agte, Jane’s mother Betty Ruth Agte, her grandchildren; Keller (Becky) Agte-Studier and Montana (Peter Yuskauskas) Agte-Studier and a wonderful group of caring relatives, neighbors and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Those wishing may contribute to the Seymour Library, 161 East Ave., Brockport, NY 14420 or to the Brockport Food Shelf, 14 State St., Brockport, NY 14420. www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login