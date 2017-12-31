Nora Margaret Studier

Brockport – Age 89, Passed away on Tuesday December 26, 2017. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 43 years, Elmer W. Studier. Survived by her daughters; Lynne Williamson and Lisa Studier, son; Chuck Studier and his wife Jane Agte, Jane’s mother Betty Ruth Agte, her grandchildren; Keller (Becky) Agte-Studier and Montana (Peter Yuskauskas) Agte-Studier and a wonderful group of caring relatives, neighbors and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Those wishing may contribute to the Seymour Library, 161 East Ave., Brockport, NY 14420 or to the Brockport Food Shelf, 14 State St., Brockport, NY 14420.