Robert W. Buechel “Bob”

Rochester/Hilton – Suddenly, August 28, 2017 at age 36. Survived by his parents, Donna and Mark Buechel; his Rochester family, Joseph and Elizabeth Mantione, Andrew Mantione, and Thomas Mantione; & his many friends and clients of Joseph D. Mantione & Co. and Mantione Financial. Bob, your kindness and smile will be forever missed. You have a place with the angels now.

Friends may attend a Memorial Mass, Thursday, January 4th, 10 AM at St. Anne Church, 1600 Mt. Hope Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Anne Church in Bob’s memory. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., Hilton, New York.