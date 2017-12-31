Steven C. Larson

6/14/1962-12/23/2017

Steven Christopher Larson, 55, of Brockport, NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 23rd surrounded by family at the University of Minnesota Hospital. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 30th at Church of St. Mary in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be held at a later date. Gifts in memory of Steve will be used for the benefit of his sons education. Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar, MN. www.hafh.org

Steve was born on June 14, 1962 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Wayne and Sharon (Martinettow) Larson. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1980. He continued his education at St. John’s University, Collegeville, MN, where he graduated in 1984. Steve later earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Boston University. In 1997 he was united in marriage to Angela Phelps in Watertown, NY. This union was blessed with two sons, Thomas and Gerard. In 2004, Steve retired from the US Army as a Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, sports, and spending time with his family and friends.

Steve is survived by his sons, Thomas and Gerard Larson of Spokane, WA; parents, Wayne and Sharon Larson of Willmar; sister, Julie Larson of Eden Prairie, and brother, David (Wendy) Larson, and niece, Anna, of Springfield, VA.