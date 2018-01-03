Audrey A. (Markel) Burgess

Clarkson – Dec. 31, 2017. Audrey Burgess, 79. Survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, David A. Burgess; her children, Daniel A. (Laurie) & Edward A. Burgess and Ann M. Kingdollar (Michael Ridikas); grandchildren, Elric, Cameron, Antoinette Burgess, Cody Buzard; 2 great-grandchildren; her brother, George (Bev) Markel, Jr.; many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. She was predeceased by her parents, George Sr. & Thelma Markel and her granddaughter, Bridget Buzard.

Friends are invited to call FRI. from 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass SAT. at 10AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. At 4PM on Sat. a Mass will be said at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in honor of Audrey and Dave’s dedication to the Parish. Private Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to American Heart Assoc. in Audrey’s memory.