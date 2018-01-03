Donald R. Harris

Spencerport – On December 30, 2017. Age 85. Predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Kaufman. He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia of 64 years; 1 son, Scott (Susan Henderson); 2 daughters, Lynne (David) Vasile, Laura (James) Locklin; 7 grandchildren, Brian Burns (Danielle Bechtold), Michelle Folan (Rob Dahlen), Benjamin Smith, Amy (Michael) Breitenborn, Jeffrey (Melissa) Locklin, Luke Locklin, Katelyn Vasile; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. Retiree of Eastman Kodak with 27 years of Service. Former farmer of Harris & Son Greece Dairy Farm on English Road.

Memorial Service at Greece United Methodist Church (1924 Maiden Lane). On Saturday at 11AM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers contributions to the School of Holy Childhood, 100 Groton Parkway, Rochester, NY 14623 or the Memorial Fund at Greece United Methodist Church.