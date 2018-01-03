Elizabeth “Betty” Fisher

Greece – December 30, 2017, age 94. Predeceased by husband of 55 years, David Fisher and step-son, Steven Fisher. Survived by daughter, Jackie (Donald) Lemcke; son, Scott (Lisa) Pundt; step-children, Sandra Stenglien, David (Beverly) Fisher & Judy (Larry) Campbell; also 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Betty would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign on bonus. A reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is actually 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place, where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading until her heart’s content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain a ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research www.alz.org. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.