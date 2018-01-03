Gordon F. Smith

Hilton – January 1, 2018, age 84. Survived by his wife, Evelyn Smith; his children, Betty (Dave) Benoit, Douglas (Nancy), Donald (Shelli Claybaker) Smith & Barbara (John) Cittadino; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11AM at the Hilton Baptist Church. Interment Parma Union Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations to Hilton Vol. Ambulance or Hilton Baptist Church.