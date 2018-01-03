Michael E. Hemmerick

Chili – December 29 2017 at the age of 55. Mike is predeceased by Parents Donald & Joan Hemmerick. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Melissa; son Noah Letizia; sister Margaret (Tommy Barresi) Hemmerick; mother in law Judith Tabone; sister in law Michelle (Christopher) Gerould; nephews Christian Gerould & Daniel Gerould, niece Vanessa (Will Beaton) Diez-Hemmerick,; great-niece Jade Beaton; great-nephew Ariston Hemmerick; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Michael was a member of Army National Guard for 35 years and served proudly with two tours in Afghanistan. For more information about Michael please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Mike’s visitation will be held Thursday January 4, 2-4 & 7-9 at the funeral home 15 West Avenue, Spencerport NY. Michael’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11 AM at Holy Ghost Church 250 Coldwater Road Roch., NY 14624. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.