John R. Tagg

Greece – December 29, 2017, age 94. Predeceased by his wife, Margaret Tagg. Survived by daughter, Deborah (Jeffrey) Nellis; stepchildren Wendy Kenny, David Stevens, Charlene Morris, & Mark (Paula) Stevens; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; special friend, Joann Boline. John retired from Eastman Kodak in 1983.

Family and friends are invited to call Saturday from 2-3 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his memorial service will be held at 3PM. Private interment Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Rochester and Journey Home.