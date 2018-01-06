Dorothy A. Twamley

Greece, NY – On January 3, 2018. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles (’94) and her son, Charles Joseph Twamley. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (James) Neu and daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Twamley; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty (Daniel) Berg; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call Sunday 1 PM – 5 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton and are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Monday at 10:30 AM in St. Lawrence Church. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Those wishing may offer Masses or contribute to Arthritis Foundation in her memory.