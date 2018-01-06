Stella Horylew Kayson

Gates – Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2017 after a remarkable 103 years of life.

Stella Kayson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John, and sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann (Ed) Davis, Katherine/Tootie (Bob) Groh, Carl Clohessy; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sophie (Michael) Alekson, Walter (Estelle) Kayson; and nephew Bob Groh. Survivors include her sister, Eleanore Clohessy, daughters: Kathleen Bromley (Greg Talomie) and Patricia Kurtz (Bill Kurtz); grandchildren: Mark Bromley (David Salie), Nicole Bromley (Shelby LaMar), Colleen Kurtz, and Nicholas Kurtz; and four great-grandchildren: namesake Stella LaMar, Tallulah Bromley-Salie, Justice Bromley-Salie, and Lucy LaMar; beloved nieces and nephews Michael Alekson, Carol Ratigan, Danette Weingarten, Michael Davis, Elise Kayson, and John Clohessy.

Friends may call Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 1-4pm (Panakhyda Service at 3:30pm) at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be Monday, January 8, 2018 10:00am at St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 940 East Ridge Road. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Stella with a contribution to the Ronald McDonald House, St. Josaphat’s Church or a charity of your choice. The family also wishes to express gratitude to the staff and community of Clark Meadows Retirement Home in Canandaigua who saw to it that her final three years of life were as joy-filled and meaningful as the first hundred.