Charles “Chuck” W. Lutwiller

Hilton – December 16, 2017, age 63. Predeceased his father-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Lemcke (Dec. 19, 2017). Predeceased by his parents Pauline & John Lutwiller and his mother-in-law, Joyce Lemcke. Survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Danielle (Andrew) Barney; grandchildren, Emma & Grayson Barney; sister, Dottie Butcher; sister-in-law, Tammy Castrechino; his work family at Erdle Perforating Co.; his nephews and his many friends.

Visitation hours Friday, Jan. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, followed by Memorial Service at 6 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to gather for fellowship after the Service at the Hilton Firemans Exempt Hall, 135 South Ave., Hilton.

In memory of Chuck, donations can be made to the Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 12, Hamlin, NY 14464.