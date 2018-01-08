Home   >   Obituaries   >   Eric R. Jenkins

Eric R. Jenkins

By on January 8, 2018

Chili – Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at age 91. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eileen; daughter, Chris (Tom) Hasman; grandchildren, Eric (Kristen) Hasman, Emily (Mike) Schaub; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Dylan and a great- granddaughter on the way.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.

