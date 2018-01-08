Don't miss
- Girl Scouts to host a one day Join-a-thonPosted 4 hours ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 4 hours ago
- Coach Chow Basketball Tournament January 19 & 20Posted 4 hours ago
- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 1 week ago
- Wildlife warning for BrockportPosted 1 week ago
- Registration for Pearce 4 Kids Nursery School/PreKPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 1 month ago
Eric R. Jenkins
By Admin on January 8, 2018
Chili – Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at age 91. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eileen; daughter, Chris (Tom) Hasman; grandchildren, Eric (Kristen) Hasman, Emily (Mike) Schaub; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Dylan and a great- granddaughter on the way.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login