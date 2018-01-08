- Girl Scouts to host a one day Join-a-thonPosted 4 hours ago
Lee R. Tubb
Las Vegas/Hilton – Peacefully in Las Vegas Lee Tubb, 71, January 1, 2018. 25 days after his beloved wife, Jill. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Alice Brogan. Jill’s siblings, Pamela (Arthur) Frisbee, Patrick, Thomas (Lolly) & Timothy (Stephanie) Brogan and Leeanne (Michael) Reister. Lee was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Eleanor Tubb and his brother, John Tubb.
A Memorial Service for BOTH Lee and Jill will be announced by Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc. Interment Tubb Family Plot at Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport in their memory.
