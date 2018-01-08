Louis Muolo

Chili – Thursday, January 4, 2018, age 95. Predeceased by his wife, Norma and son-in-law, Angelo Schittone. Survived by 4 children, David (Melody) Muolo, Wendy Schittone, Jeanne (Philip) Levey and Paul (Ann) Muolo; 2 granddaughters, Sherry and Katherine Muolo; 1 grandson, Andrew Nicchitta.

Friends are invited to his Funeral Service, Tuesday 10:30 AM at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Road, Rochester 14626.