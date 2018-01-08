Home   >   Obituaries   >   Louis Muolo

Louis Muolo

By on January 8, 2018

Chili – Thursday, January 4, 2018, age 95. Predeceased by his wife, Norma and son-in-law, Angelo Schittone. Survived by 4 children, David (Melody) Muolo, Wendy Schittone, Jeanne (Philip) Levey and Paul (Ann) Muolo; 2 granddaughters, Sherry and Katherine Muolo; 1 grandson, Andrew Nicchitta.

Friends are invited to his Funeral Service, Tuesday 10:30 AM at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Road, Rochester 14626.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login