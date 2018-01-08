Don't miss
- Girl Scouts to host a one day Join-a-thonPosted 4 hours ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 4 hours ago
- Coach Chow Basketball Tournament January 19 & 20Posted 4 hours ago
- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 1 week ago
- Wildlife warning for BrockportPosted 1 week ago
- Registration for Pearce 4 Kids Nursery School/PreKPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 1 month ago
Louis Muolo
By Admin on January 8, 2018
Chili – Thursday, January 4, 2018, age 95. Predeceased by his wife, Norma and son-in-law, Angelo Schittone. Survived by 4 children, David (Melody) Muolo, Wendy Schittone, Jeanne (Philip) Levey and Paul (Ann) Muolo; 2 granddaughters, Sherry and Katherine Muolo; 1 grandson, Andrew Nicchitta.
Friends are invited to his Funeral Service, Tuesday 10:30 AM at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Road, Rochester 14626.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login