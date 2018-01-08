- Girl Scouts to host a one day Join-a-thonPosted 4 hours ago
Roger D. Webb
Albion: Roger D. Webb, age 59, passed away on December 31, 2017 at the Villages of Orleans. He was born April 23, 1958 in Charleston, WV to the late Denver and Alma (Dickens) Webb and moved to the area in 1976.
Roger was a former member of the Albion Fire Department, C.O.V.A. and Crusaders Motorcycle Club. Roger worked for 25 years at Kodak before retiring. He also worked for 7 years for Albion Central School District. He was a jack of all trades but a master of one, as he would say.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his granddaughter Elaina Dixie Webb.
Roger is survived by his wife of 37 loving years, Estelle, sons, Christopher (Rachel) Webb, Kyle (Elizabeth) Webb, both of Albion, siblings, James (Bobbie), Carol, Mary, Betty Hampton, William (Diana), Rose (Mark) Morris, Carl (Donna), Della, grandchildren, Colin, Keara, Jacob, Wyatt, Elias, Lucas, Abigael, Tyler, Brian, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Roger’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 435 East Henrietta Road Rochester, NY 14620.
