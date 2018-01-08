Shirley S. McGavern

Chili – Thursday, January 4, 2018 at age 90. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph. Survived by her children, Kathleen Adams and Timothy (Janet) McGavern; 4 grandchildren, Amy (Jim) Termotto, Kyle (Amanda) Adams, Kevin (Tina) McGavern and Karen McGavern; great-grandchildren, Bayleigh, Jack, Genevieve, Mariella and Logan; several nieces and nephews. Shirley was a graduate of Madison High School and RBI. She worked for Kodak and the Gates-Chili School District and was previously a Girl Scout leader in Chili. She belonged to the Chili Senior Center and Eastern Star.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7. Funeral Service, Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Westside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.