Thomas W. “Tom” Roberts

Spencerport – Tom passed away suddenly on January 3, 2018 at the age of 80. He is predeceased by his mother, Lucille Roberts Trott and father, Albert William Roberts. He is survived by his loving sisters, Joyce (Sam) Soporito and Bonnie O’Laskey; his adored three daughters, Sharon (Gary) Litto, Donna (Bob) Meng and Lori (Scott) Sutton; 8 grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica), Nicholas (Samantha), Alyssa and Alexander (Chelsey) Litto, Erica (Kevin) Nesteruk, Robb (Michelle) Meng, Timothy and Amanda Parmele; great grandchildren, Taia, Giavanna, Alexis, Drew and soon to be Jaxson Litto, Easton and Emerson Nesteruk, Kendall, Jacob, Brooklyn and Haylee Parmele; many nieces, nephews and close friends in Spencerport, Bradenton, Florida and Castle Pointe at Baywinds.

Tom was a US Navy Veteran and was retired from RG&E after 35 years. He was active in the Spencerport Rotary for over 25 years. He was the past President in 1990-1991 and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. For more information about Tom, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Tom’s visitation will be on Tuesday, January 9 from 2-6 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom’s memory to the Rotary Sunshine Camp or Camp Haccamo.