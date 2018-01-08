Wilbur C. Keller

Chili – Monday, January 1, 2018 at age 95. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Evelyn Keller, his beloved wife of 54 years Mary Eleanor, his best friend and brother Kenneth E. (Jeanette) Keller and his granddaughter Laurie Short. He is survived by dearly loved wife Ann, who renewed his life and brought the joy of living back to him. His happiness was his cherished children; son Kenneth (Nedra), daughters Linda (Michael) Christensen and Laurie Carol (Thomas) McDonald; grandchildren, Kyle (Charles) Abbott, Sarah McDonald, Patricia Short, Erin (Keith) Kitts, Jennifer (Michael) Bonanno, Allison Keller, Laura (Steven) Engle and Connor Carey; great-grandchildren, Cori Rapone, Justin Abbott, Cody Abbott, Stephen (Naomi) Fichter, Ellie Rose Bonanno, Elyse Marie Fuller, Emma Grace and Ava Hope Bonanno, Syndey Hannah Kitts; great-great grandchildren, Sammy and Charlie Rapone and Blake Abbott; nieces, Diane (Mark) Federowicz and Rachel Keller; nephews, Kenneth E. (Lynn) Keller Jr., Andrew (Jennifer) Keller, Mark (Lisa) Federowicz, Douglas (Jesse) Federowicz; step-daughters, Suzanne (Michael) Carey, Barbara (Hal) Posner and many dear friends.

He was a member of the 121st Mounted Calvary NYNG in Buffalo, NY, WWII Army Veteran, graduate of the University of Buffalo (1950), member of the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, Past President University of Buffalo Business Alumni Assoc., Past President, Assoc. College and University Auditors, member, Theta Chi Fraternity, member of the WW Dowd Post American Legion Post 98, member of VFW Chili Memorial Post 412 and retired as the Director of University Internal Audit, University of Rochester.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 3-6. Funeral Service, Saturday 11 AM at the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2415 Chili Avenue. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour.