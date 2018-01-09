Donald Paul Mosher

Spencerport – Died suddenly January 6, 2018 at the age of 84. Born in Great Valley, NY, raised in Salamanca, NY. Predeceased by parents, James and Helen Mosher; infant sister, Marjorie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert Richardson, Edward, Robert, Gerard, Herbert (Rosemarie) and James (Eileen) Hahn. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years Virginia, children, Dan (Cheryl), Dave (Leigh Ann), Maggie (Wally) Wyse, Paul (Mitch), Beth (John) Blount; grandchildren, Eric, Amanda, Tyler, Jillian, Abigail and Chesney; great granddaughter, Harper; sister, Shirley Richardson; sisters-in-law, Rosemary, Shirley, Frances, Carolyn, Lorraine (Carol) and many nieces and nephews.

Don was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran (Korea), retired from Eastman Kodak and was a life member of Spencerport Volunteer Ambulance, member of American Legion Post 330, Knights of Columbus and Friday Domino Group. For more information about Don, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Friends may call Wednesday, January 10 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport on Thursday, January 11 at 10 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter’s Kitchen, Aurora House or Salamanca Historical Museum.