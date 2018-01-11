- Girl Scouts to host a one day Join-a-thonPosted 3 days ago
Thomas L. Penders
Clarendon – Passed away suddenly on Wednesday January 3, 2018 at the age of 60. Predeceased by his parents William & Nancy and his grandfather John Lawrence. He is survived by his loving wife, Jana, daughters, Jenelle (Kyle) and Rachel; sons, Ian and Dillon; grandchildren, Logan and Scarlett; siblings, Dave, Steve (Eileen), and Debra; nieces, Emily, Sonja, Anna, and Mia; nephews, Max and Wil; also several cousins.
Family will receive friends on Saturday January 13 from 1:30-3:30 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM, following calling hours. A reception will follow at 4:30 PM at Java Junction, 56 Main St., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the American Heart Association.
