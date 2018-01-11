Walter J. Haley

Spencerport – On December 26, 2017 at age 86. Predeceased by parents, Louis & Sara Haley, Belford & Venton Haley. Survived by his wife, Marilyn L. Haley; daughter, Darcy D. (Carl) Haley; sisters, Gene Alma Sweet, Gerta (Don) Carpenter; sister in law, Linda Haley and several nieces & nephews. Walter was a postal worker- rural letter carrier, he also worked for Loomis Armed Car Company and he was a lifetime member of the NRA. To share a memory of Walter visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

A Memorial service will be held January 13 at 2 PM at Spencerport United Church of Christ “White Church” 65 Church Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220 in Walter’s memory.