Lorraine M. Tranello
Sept. 18, 1934 – Dec. 19, 2017
Lorraine Tranello of Montrose, Colorado passed away December 1, 2017 at the age of 83 after a stroke and a massive brain hemorrhage. Lorraine was born to Oril and Elizabeth Bashaw in Rochester, New York.
Lorraine met her husband Augustus [Gus] Tranello in high school. They were married the year following graduation in 1953 in Spencerport and raised six children.
Lorraine was devoted to her husband and children and was a true child of God. She was a faithful Christian constantly reading several versions of the Bible and taking classes in Bible study.
Lorraine is survived by her husband Gus, five sons and one daughter; Douglas and Daniel of Rochester, Timothy of Montrose, Peter of Denver, Jeffry of Montrose and Janet and Herb Sherman of Mead, Colorado.
Lorraine is from a family of seven children, 2 of which survive; sister Louise Conley of Penfield and brother William of Mesa, Arizona, 11 grandchildren [10 survived], three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was a long time member of Grace Community Church in Montrose.
No funeral services will be held at this time. Lorraine elected to be cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later time.
