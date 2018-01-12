Thomas S. Dougherty

Chili – Saturday, January 6, 2018 at age 61. Predeceased by parents, James and Frances. Survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Yvonne; sons, Kevin (Maria) and Patrick Dougherty; grandson, Charlie; siblings, Lorraine Dougherty, James Dougherty and Virginia (James) Radell; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Daryl Jarvis; sisters-in-law, Deborah (Michael) Frey, Peggy (Paul) Hamblin, Theresa Faircloth and Michelle (Scott) Swind; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; and dear friends. Tom was an avid Notre Dame fan who enjoyed the outdoors and deep sea fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Friends are invited to his Funeral Service Sunday 2:30PM at the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2415 Chili Ave. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network.