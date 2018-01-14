Arthur G. Barrett

Chili – Thursday, January 11, 2018, age 75 peacefully surrounded by his family after fighting a long battle with congestive heart failure. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Eileen; children, Mary (Scott) Stamper, Mark (Amy), Colleen Tantalo, Raymond (Michelle) and Matthew (Jennie); grandchildren, Lucy (like a daughter), Patrick, Ella, Emily, Danny, Quinn, Jeremy, Rowan, Maia, Connor, Caitlin, Griffin, Declan, Isabel, Isaac; sister, Gerry (David) Valsek; several nieces and nephews. Arthur was a loving husband, father and papa. An Army Veteran, member of the Chili American Legion Post #1830. Longtime member and volunteer of St. Pius Tenth Church and a retiree of Delco Products.

Friends may call Wednesday 10-11AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Funeral Mass to follow at 11AM at the Church. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church or Literacy Volunteers of Rochester.