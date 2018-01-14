Don't miss
Elaine M. Egan
By Admin on January 14, 2018
Chili – Tuesday, January 9, 2018, age 79. Peacefully in the arms of her loving husband of 62 years, Terry. Survived by her children, Terry Jr. (Virginia) Egan and Shari (Rick) Anable; grandchildren, William (Sharon) and Barry (Stephanie) Egan, Jeni (Eric) Rynerson, Sarah (Travis) Seymour and Bryan Anable (Brianna Christian); 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Douglas (Irene) and Freddy LaRoe.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 1-3 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service, Tuesday 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery.
