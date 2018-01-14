- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 7 days ago
John E. Sarazyn
North Chili – At age 90 went from the loving arms of his family to the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at his home. Predeceased by Irene, his loving wife of 67 years. Survived by his children, Jim, Colleen Dearcop and Thomas (Laura Scavo); grandchildren, Melissa, Heather, Emily, Joshua, John and Natalie; great grandchildren, Brayden and Lilly. John had a great love and appreciation for his caregivers, daughter-in-law Gwenn and granddaughter Emily. He was a WWII Navy Veteran and retiree of Kodak.
A Celebration of John’s Life Service will be held Sunday, January 21st, 3 PM at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Road, North Chili 14514. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
