Joyce A. Vieira
Chili – Friday January 12, 2018, passed peacefully at age 85. Survived by her children, Charlene (Michael) Benson, Sharon (Monti), Sandra (Gary) Scalone, Anthony (Elisa) Vieira; grandchildren Timothy, Amy, Scott, Heather, Alexander, and Anthony; 12 great-grandchildren. Joyce was a long-time caring nurse and dedicated employee at Westgate Nursing Home.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean & Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
