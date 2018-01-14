Don't miss
June Letzin
By Admin on January 14, 2018
Greece – January 5, 2018, age 87. Predeceased by her husband, Wesley Letzin. Survived by her children, Carl (Joanne), Timothy, Ronald (Lisa) Letzin & Shirley (William) Carson; grandchildren, James Carson & Brandon Letzin; step-granddaughter, Nicole Robertson and her 2 children, Jordan & Kobe.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service at Hope Lutheran Church on January 20th at 1:00 PM. Spring Interment St. Peter’s Cemetery, Wilson, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., Hilton, NY.
