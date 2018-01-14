- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 7 days ago
Paul E. Fair, Jr.
Chili – Sunday January 7, 2018 at age 67. Predeceased by parents, Paul and Mary Alice; sister, Carolyn Overmyer. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Sue Ellen; children, Gregory (Erin Welch) Fair, Katie (Cody) Donahue and Libby (Ben) Marshall; brother, Peter Fair; sisters, Pam Stevens (John Palmer) and Mary Beth (Jim) Singleton. Paul was a proud Army veteran, an accomplished artist, calligrapher, saxophonist, and craftsman, who loved God, the outdoors, and being a dad.
Friends are invited to his Memorial Service, Saturday January 20th, 12:00 noon at Edgewood Free Methodist Church, 250 Edgewood Ave, followed by visiting from 1:00 – 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazareth College, Music Therapy Clinic (4245 East Ave, Rochester 14618) or the Alzheimer’s Association.
