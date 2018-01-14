Susan J. Boylan (Bischoping)

Brockport – On January 4, 2018. Predeceased by her husbands, Greg Boylan & Michael Lauth; her sister, Diane and brothers, Bobby & Dan Bischoping. She is survived by her son, Adam Lauth; sister, Judy Englert and brother, Rod Bischoping. Also close friends, the Male family and Graham family.

Friends may call from 6 until 8 PM on Thursday at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to a charity of your choice in her memory.