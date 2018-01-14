Holley – Thaddeus Kraynik (TK), 90, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2018. He was born Tadeusz Krajnik on September 16, 1927 in Torun, Poland. He spent his early teen years laboring away in Nazi-occupied factories learning the machinist trade, all the while conducting clandestine anti-communist operations with the Free Polish Underground. He would eventually make his way to England where he met the love of his life, Jean Taylor. As a married couple they left England to start a family in Canada, before eventually settling in Holley, NY. Together they carved out a wonderful life, raising their family while his business, TK Tool & Die, grew on the lush bank of Sandy Creek. To his family and close friends he was known as a kind-hearted, jolly, titan of a man who possessed a richly-seasoned lions roar from a globally conflicted past.

Mr. Kraynik was a master at Tool and Die and a machinist expert. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 65 years, Jean Taylor Kraynik. He is survived by his three children, Robert Kraynik, Sally Kraynik and Richard (Sharon) Kraynik; grandchildren, Brian (Nicole) Kraynik, Kerri (Josh Wehling), Leah (Sam Gagliano), Sophia Kraynik, Fiona Kraynik and Molly Kraynik; great grandchildren, Hannah, Lauren, Olivia, Nathan and Raleigh; younger sister Maria Krajnik and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private celebration of TK’s life will be held for the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Orleans County, P.O. Box 489, Albion, NY 14411.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. of Holley.

