Katharina Maurer

Greece, NY – January 13, 2018. Predeceased by her daughter Katharina E. She is survived by her husband Georg; one son Georg R. Maurer; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (South of Maiden Lane) on Thursday 9-11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in funeral home chapel. Interment Falls Cemetery.