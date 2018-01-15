Don't miss
Katharina Maurer
By Admin on January 15, 2018
Greece, NY – January 13, 2018. Predeceased by her daughter Katharina E. She is survived by her husband Georg; one son Georg R. Maurer; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (South of Maiden Lane) on Thursday 9-11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in funeral home chapel. Interment Falls Cemetery.
