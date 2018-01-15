Rita F. Dermody

Chili – Sunday January 7, 2018 at age 95. Predeceased by her loving husband, Robert and brother and sister-in-law, Richard B. (Elizabeth) Fox. Survived by her children, Elaine (David) Rust, Robert (Susan) and Gary (Sheila); 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nephews, Richard M. (Shifen) Fox and David W. Fox.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-6 PM. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM at St. Helen Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Al Sigl Community of Agencies, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14620.