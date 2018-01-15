- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 17 hours ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 1 week ago
- Coach Chow Basketball Tournament January 19 & 20Posted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 2 weeks ago
- Wildlife warning for BrockportPosted 2 weeks ago
- Registration for Pearce 4 Kids Nursery School/PreKPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 1 month ago
Rita F. Dermody
Chili – Sunday January 7, 2018 at age 95. Predeceased by her loving husband, Robert and brother and sister-in-law, Richard B. (Elizabeth) Fox. Survived by her children, Elaine (David) Rust, Robert (Susan) and Gary (Sheila); 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nephews, Richard M. (Shifen) Fox and David W. Fox.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-6 PM. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM at St. Helen Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Al Sigl Community of Agencies, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14620.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login