Helen Ensman

Chili – Sunday, January 14, 2018 at age 93. Predeceased by her husband, Richard Sr.; Survived by her children, Richard Jr., Robert (Tammy) and James (Patricia); grandchildren, James and Jesse; sister, Marjorie Winslow; many nieces and nephews. Over the years Helen was devoted to helping people and volunteering for good causes.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Mass Friday 11:30AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Entombment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Bldg. Fund).