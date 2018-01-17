- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 3 days ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 1 week ago
- Coach Chow Basketball Tournament January 19 & 20Posted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 2 weeks ago
- Wildlife warning for BrockportPosted 2 weeks ago
- Registration for Pearce 4 Kids Nursery School/PreKPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 1 month ago
Julio Larnia
Chili – Tuesday, January 16, 2018 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by his parents, Julio and Juana Maria; brother, Benito. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Bernice; children, Massimo and Melissa; granddaughter, Alisiana; siblings, Yolanda (Julio) Garcia and family, Mafalda Mazan and family, Alvina Larnia and family, Giovanni (Gina) Larnia and family, Rosa (Roberto) Milk and family; father-in-law, Giuseppe Mancini; Compare, Filippo and Rosaria Sorce. Julio was a retiree of GM and had a passion for volunteering at St. Pius Tenth Church and Padre Pio Chapel.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Padre Pio Chapel, 141 Frank Dimino Way, Rochester, NY 14624.
