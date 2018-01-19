Don't miss
- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 5 days ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 3 weeks ago
- Wildlife warning for BrockportPosted 3 weeks ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 4 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 2 months ago
James F. O’Connor
By Admin on January 19, 2018
Hamlin – On January 12, 2018. Survived by his better half, Dianne Litto; his children, Heather O’Connor-Walsh & Kevin (Meagan) O’Connor, and their mother Gale O’Connor; grandchildren Hekela, Lillia, Liam, Trysten & Alyandra; sisters, Sharon (Art) Baker & Joan Palczyk.
Friends may call on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to G.R.A.S.P.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login