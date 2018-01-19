James F. O’Connor

Hamlin – On January 12, 2018. Survived by his better half, Dianne Litto; his children, Heather O’Connor-Walsh & Kevin (Meagan) O’Connor, and their mother Gale O’Connor; grandchildren Hekela, Lillia, Liam, Trysten & Alyandra; sisters, Sharon (Art) Baker & Joan Palczyk.

Friends may call on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to G.R.A.S.P.